Gardaí appeal for owner to come forward after dog found in Letterkenny

The dog was found in the Mountain Top area of Letterkenny
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for the owner of a dog found in the Mountain Top area to come forward.
The dog, which was found on Saturday, is being cared for at Letterkenny garda station where gardaí say he is enjoying being the centre of attention.
Gardaí are appealing to the owner to contact the station on 074-9167100. Proof of ownership will be requested.
