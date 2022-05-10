Search

10 May 2022

‘A beautiful young girl’: Tributes paid to tragic Charlotte (17)

Letterkenny teenager Charlotte Kelly passed away as a result of a road traffic accident on the May Bank Holiday weekend

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 May 2022 10:10 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The 17-year-old woman who died as a result of a road traffic accident near Lough Salt has been remembered as ‘a beautiful young girl’.

Letterkenny woman Charlotte Kelly died at Beaumont Hospital on Monday evening.

The collision, which involved a single car occurred at approximately 9:15pm on Sunday, May 1, at Meenformal, Glen, Carrigart.

Charlotte was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where she passed away.

“A beautiful young girl taken long before her time, now surrounded by her loving family members that have gone before her,” said one tribute.

One friend wrote: “Gone but never forgotten. Forever 17.”

Another wrote: A beautiful young woman. May God comfort her family in the time ahead x”

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

