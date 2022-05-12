Gallery: Letterkenny Rotary Club celebrates the club’s 40 years of service

Members of Letterkenny Rotary Club marked the club’s 40 years of service recently with a Celebratory Dinner in Castlegrove House Hotel, hosted by President Ed Wickes.

Among the many guests was Kenny Fisher, District Governor Elect, who congratulated the club on its long record of service to the community of Letterkenny and further afield through their many and varied events, including the Christmas Tree of Remembrance, School Bikes for Africa, St Vincent de Paul, Letterkenny Tidy Towns, Food Bank Letterkenny, to name a few.

He stated that Letterkenny members represent all that the founders of Rotary had aimed for back in 1910 when the movement started and that the Club can be truly said to be ‘punching about its weight’ and praised the members for their ongoing support and commitment.

Also in attendance was President Desmond Lynch, from Strabane/Lifford Rotary Club representing the original sponsors of the Letterkenny Club.

The Vice President of Limavady Robert Blair was also present, together with President Catherine Robinson Rotary Club of Enniskillen.

It was noteworthy that two of the original founding members attended too, namely Tony Murray and Ken Sharpe.

Many of the Past Presidents down through the intervening 40 years were there, including Brian O’Reilly, Joe Gilmartin, Fintan Moloney, Robert O’Connor, Noel O’Connell, Cynthia Fuery, Arthur McMahon, Jim Moore, Seamus Kernan, Andy O’Boyle, Seamus Devine, Hazel Russell, Boyd Robinson, Ena Barrett, Paddy Blake, Sharon Black and Padraig McGinty.

The Paul Harris Fellowship Award is one of the highest honours Rotary can bestow upon a person. Recipients are Rotarians or community professionals, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their communities and ‘service above self’.

Former recipients include Daniel and Majella O’Donnell (2014), Sean Doherty (2014), Rev Stewart Wright (2018) and Danny McDaid (2013) to name a few.

This year, Letterkenny Rotary Club honoured four people from the community for their outstanding unselfish service during their careers to date, Garda Tina Fowley for her exceptional community service and association with Little Blue Heroes, Brian McCracken, Manager of Letterkenny Shopping Centre for his charitable deeds including Ray of Sunshine S Africa and Noah's Bed Push and Rotarians Ena Barrett (Relay for Life and other Rotary functions) and lastly Ken Sharpe for his outstanding generosity in ‘service above self’ to NWHB, Donegal Hospice, and the Little Angels Association among others.

Weekly meetings take place at the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny on Tuesdays at 1pm, and visitors always welcome.



Chamber Presidents at the Letterkenny Rotary Clubs 40th Anniversary Celebration in Castle Grove Country House last from left are Desmond Lynch, Lifford and Strabane, Kenny Fisher, District Governor Nominee, Ed Wickes, Letterkenny, Catherine Robinson, Enniskillen, Werner Scheel, Derry and Robert Blaire, Limavady. Photo - Clive Wasson