Search

17 May 2022

Mayoral reception held to mark the 21st anniversary of Coláiste Ailigh

From rented accommodation at the start to the present school which opened in 2014

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

17 May 2022 6:24 PM

A Mayoral Reception has been hosted by Letterkenny Municipal Council to acknowledge the 21st anniversary of Coláiste Ailigh in the town.

At the reception, the Mayor of Letterkenny, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, spoke of how the school has progressed from the days when it was in rented accommodation in Sprackburn House off the High Road (beside the Orchard Inn) to moving to a purpose-built new school off the Business Park road in 2014.

The school has seen its numbers soar, and it has excelled in all areas.

Coláiste Ailigh was opened in September 2000, becoming Donegal VEC’s third All-Irish School. Permanent recognition was received from the Department of Education and Science in 2003.

In November 2013 the school community took a giant leap forward on Coláiste Ailigh’s journey when it moved into the modern new school building in Knocknamona, the first school under Donegal ETB’s remit to be built under the Public Private Partnership scheme.

The Taoiseach of the time, Enda Kenny TD performed the official opening of the school on May 12, 2014.

Micheal O'Giobuin, Priomhoide, Colaiste Ailigh, with Cllr Gerry McMonagle, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh (Mayor) and Liam Ward, Donegal Co. Council Director of Planning and Services. Photos: Clive Wasson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media