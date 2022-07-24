Search

24 Jul 2022

Plans sought for new classrooms at Milford school

Planning permission has been lodged for a new development at Scoil Mhuire

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

24 Jul 2022 11:48 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Milford primary school is seeking to add two new classrooms to its facility.

Plans have been lodged with Donegal County Council for a new development at Scoil Mhuire.

Fr Stephen Gorman, the Chairperson of the Board of Management, has sought permission for the proposed development.

In the last school term, 174 pupils were enrolled at Scoil Mhuire.

It is hoped to construct a single story extension that will contain two new classrooms, two set rooms and ancillary accommodation.

The plans provide for the realignment and widening of the existing footpath and boundary wall to provide a new roadside drop-off area outside the school with six spaces.

A new access gate is to be added to the northeast side of he school for emergency access and maintenance.

The existing play area is to be extended while a pedestrian crossing is to be added at the school gates.

The applicant also seeks to install a 2 kip solar pv panel to the south facing roof of the rear block.

A decision is due to be made on September 14 by the local authority.

