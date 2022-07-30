Appeal to owners after two cute dogs end up being taken in at Letterkenny garda station

The images posted up by gardaí in Letterkenny
Two dogs ended up in Letterkenny Garda Station last night.
It may well have been a case of the dogs being let out for their pre-bed toilet business, but they didn’t go home.
They were taken in by gardaí in Letterkenny, and a message was put out on the Garda Síochana Donegal facebook page.
The message said: “Who let the dogs out? These two had only intended on going out for a wee while tonight, not 'out out' and they ended up forgetting their way home!”
The quirky message added: “They are being well looked after at Letterkenny Garda Station. Please give us a call on 074-9167100 if you were expecting them home earlier in the night. It is the Bank Holiday weekend after all so don't be too cross with them!
Proof of ownership will be requested."
At the launch were (l-r) Mary Coughlan, Helen Meehan, Dr Breandán MacSuibhne, Dr Fiona Beglane and Helen's daughter, Eucharia
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.