Appeal to owners after two cute dogs end up being taken in at Letterkenny garda station

Two dogs ended up in Letterkenny Garda Station last night.

It may well have been a case of the dogs being let out for their pre-bed toilet business, but they didn’t go home.

They were taken in by gardaí in Letterkenny, and a message was put out on the Garda Síochana Donegal facebook page.

The message said: “Who let the dogs out? These two had only intended on going out for a wee while tonight, not 'out out' and they ended up forgetting their way home!”

The quirky message added: “They are being well looked after at Letterkenny Garda Station. Please give us a call on 074-9167100 if you were expecting them home earlier in the night. It is the Bank Holiday weekend after all so don't be too cross with them!

Proof of ownership will be requested."