Letterkenny loses a 'special friend' with the passing of Liam Collins

Letterkenny lost one of its most popular characters today with the passing of Liam Collins.



Liam passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday morning and was known in Letterkenny and surrounding areas from his time working in Oatfields sweet factory, then the Letterkenny Town Council and Donegal County Council.

Formerly of Ard O’Donnell and Rosemount, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Donna and Jacqui and their mother Bridie, brothers Charlie and Martin, son-in-laws Kevin and Shane, grandchildren Cassie, Maisie, Sarah and Grace and all his extended family.

A keen footballer, Liam played for both Finn Harps and Athlone Town in the League of Ireland, as well as his hometown club Letterkenny Rovers, where the family has a strong connection to the club through his brother Charlie and their dad, Charlie ‘Bovril’, who was often part of the management teams.

“Liam Collins may have been a talented player for Letterkenny Rovers over many seasons, but even after he had hung up his boots, the club continued to hold a special place in his heart,” read a statement from Letterkenny Rovers FC.

“So it was with great sadness that we learned of his passing this weekend. He leaves behind his family and his close friends, and they will miss him dearly. And we at Letterkenny Rovers will miss him too. Liam left his mark on our club in so many positive ways.

“We at Letterkenny Rovers will always remember Liam as a Rovers player - and perhaps more importantly, a special friend to so many. We will miss his smiling face as he wandered down to watch a game at Leckview Park. We will miss meeting him up the street and having a quick chat before he’d go on about his business.”

Liam’s remains are reposing at his daughter Donna’s residence at 45 Glendale Manor, Glencar, Letterkenny, today Saturday, November 5, from 6pm to 10pm and tomorrow Sunday from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral from there on Monday, November 7, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online here, followed by interment in Leck Cemetery. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations if wished to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.