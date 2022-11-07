How a great team of loyal friendships meant so much to Liam Collins

The many friendships that Liam Collins had made over many years had always been very special to him.

And a large number of those friends gathered together for his funeral Mass which was held in St. Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny on Monday morning.

Formerly of Ard O’Donnell and Rosemount in Letterkenny, Liam passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday morning.

He was very well known in Letterkenny and surrounding areas from his time working in Oatfields sweet factory, then the Letterkenny Town Council and Donegal County Council - and also through his love of football. He played for many years with Letterkenny Rovers. He also enjoyed playing golf, and was a member of the Central Bar and Glencar Inn Golf Societies in Letterkenny.

The celebrant at the funeral Mass, Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, told mourners how important friendships were to Liam.

“Oatfield, the council, the golf societies and Letterkenny Rovers were all places that added friends to Liam’s circle,” he said.

“There was a great team of loyal friendships. They looked out for him as he did for them.

“Those friendships, so often with sport in the mix, were a tremendous encouragement and consolation for Liam. His many friends will miss him dearly, along with his wit and sometimes sharp humour.”

A keen footballer, Liam played for both Finn Harps and Athlone Town in the League of Ireland, as well as his hometown club Letterkenny Rovers, where the family has a strong connection to the club through his brother Charlie and their dad, the late Charlie ‘Bovril’.

Liam is survived by his daughters Donna and Jacqui and their mother Bridie, brothers Charlie and Martin, son-in-laws Kevin and Shane, grandchildren Cassie, Maisie, Sarah and Grace and extended family members.

Mgr Gillespie also spoke of the importance of family in Liam’s life.

“It is not surprising that Donna and Jacqui’s childhood memories revolve around Leckview Park, sharing the triumphs and the disappointments with their father,” he said.

“The games would be followed by the soup and sandwiches and then a visit to granny Bida in the Burmah.

“Liam, I am told, and it seems to be agreed by the family, was Bida’s blue eyed boy.

“Even after many years, her strong and witty personality remains a memory for all of us who knew her. We pray that she and Charlie are at peace.”

Mgr Gillespie added: “Liam loved his grandchildren and even though he had long departed from Oatfields after many years working there, he kept up the habit of bringing sweets to the children.”

The music and singing at Monday’s funeral were provided by Declan Nee and Assumpta Donaghy.

A guard of honour was provided outside the cathedral by members of Letterkenny Rovers and also former colleagues from Letterkenny Town Council and Donegal County Council.

Interment took place afterwards in Leck Cemetery.