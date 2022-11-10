Search

10 Nov 2022

Whoriskey's Christmas Lights display to shine through the darkness

The popular display in Kerrykeel has raised over €90,000 for various charities over the last 17 years

Whoriskey's Christmas Lights display to shine through the darkness

Whoriskey's Christmas Lights display

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Despite the spiralling energy costs, Kerrykeel couple Michael and Mary Whoriskey have vowed to keep their famous Christmas lights display shining bright.

For the last 17 years, the display - which draws people from all over the north west in their droves - has lit up the Kerrykeel skyline and raised over €90,000 for several charities.

The lights will be officially switched on Saturday, December 3, at 6pm.

This year, Donegal Down Syndrome Association has been chosen as the charity to benefit.

The money given to the Donegal Down Syndrome Association will help to fund speech therapy, swimming lessons, drama, yoga, music, social outings, parent, toddler and youth groups and educational workshops.

All of the supports and services are available to over 160 families registered with the association throughout Donegal.

Ollie keeps an eye on the Christmas lights stock.

A donation box will also be on site and online donations are being accepted here: https://www.idonate.ie/cause/donegaldownsyndrome

Last year, the Whoriskeys handed over €18,110.72 to BUMBLEance.

This year, there has been much commentary about the rising costs of electricity, but the Whoriskeys will shine on.

They said: “Michael and Mary Whoriskey are promising to bring light to the darkness this Christmas with the return of their famous lights display in Kerrykeel.

“All donations, no matter the amount, are very much appreciated.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media