Whoriskey's Christmas Lights display to shine through the darkness

Despite the spiralling energy costs, Kerrykeel couple Michael and Mary Whoriskey have vowed to keep their famous Christmas lights display shining bright.

For the last 17 years, the display - which draws people from all over the north west in their droves - has lit up the Kerrykeel skyline and raised over €90,000 for several charities.

The lights will be officially switched on Saturday, December 3, at 6pm.

This year, Donegal Down Syndrome Association has been chosen as the charity to benefit.

The money given to the Donegal Down Syndrome Association will help to fund speech therapy, swimming lessons, drama, yoga, music, social outings, parent, toddler and youth groups and educational workshops.

All of the supports and services are available to over 160 families registered with the association throughout Donegal.

Ollie keeps an eye on the Christmas lights stock.

A donation box will also be on site and online donations are being accepted here: https://www.idonate.ie/cause/donegaldownsyndrome

Last year, the Whoriskeys handed over €18,110.72 to BUMBLEance.

This year, there has been much commentary about the rising costs of electricity, but the Whoriskeys will shine on.

They said: “Michael and Mary Whoriskey are promising to bring light to the darkness this Christmas with the return of their famous lights display in Kerrykeel.

“All donations, no matter the amount, are very much appreciated.”