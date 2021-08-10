Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information following damage to religious grotto

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information after a religious grotto was defaced last week.
Sergeant Eunan Walsh said the area is isolated and that more than probably transport was used.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who have information to contact them.
You can contact Milford gardaí on 074 91 53060.
