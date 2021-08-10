Garda appeal after teenage boy was knocked off his bike

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information following an incident where a teenager was knocked off his bicycle on Tuesday, August 3 between 5.50pm and 6.10pm.
A 14-year-old boy sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident which occurred near Leitir Church on the Kilmacrennan to Ballyare Road.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area, especially those who may have dashcam to contact them on 074 91 53060.
You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
