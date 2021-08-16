Bundoran RNLI assist man who fell on early morning walk

Bundoran RNLI station
Volunteer members of the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat crew were requested to assist a man who had fallen at the West End Car Park in Bundoran, located beside American House, early this morning.
The call came from Malin Head Coast Guard just before 1am following a request from the National Ambulance Service. The man who had been out for a walk was treated at the scene and transferred to Sligo University Hospital.
Launching Authority for Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Michael Goodwin said:
“This is another example of the emergency services working together and we wish the gentleman well.”
