16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Traditional Music Trail to celebrate Letterkenny's past

Comhaltas Leitir Ceanainn organising special event this weekend

Traditional Music Trail to celebrate Letterkenny's past

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The Letterkenny Branch of Comhaltas are staging a “Turas Ceoil Traidisiúnta”, a Traditional Music Trail, in Letterkenny on Saturday, August 21st .

The event will run from 12.30pm - 3.30pm, starting at  the County Museum on High Road and  continuing to McCafferty[s Bar at Lower Main Street.  

Letterkenny is now the biggest town in Donegal and continues to grow, but have you ever wondered about its past and how it came to be? Some of these answers will be placed at various points around Leitir Ceanainn and you are invited to spend the afternoon discovering the history of the town.

Along the way, you can enjoy street sessions and reminisce of the All Ireland Fleadhs of 05 and 06.

Dander down from the Cathedral through the Market Square as one fiddler finishes a reel and another starts to sing “She Moved Through the Fair”. Learn a few  cúpla focail from our gaeilgeoirí or how to make hens baskets from straw from the craftsmen and women on the street. 

Seo deis ar leith cultúr agus oidhreacht Leitir Ceanainn a cheiliúradh. Cuireann muid fearadh na fáilte roimh Ghaeilgeoirí agus tá súil againn go mbeidh sibh sásta tús a chur leis an chomhrá i nGaeilge agus muinín a thabhairt do dhaoine eile a gcúpla focal a úsáid. Bíodh an Ghaeilge le cloisteáil fud fad na háite! 

Comhaltas Leitir Ceanainn, keeping the tradition alive.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media