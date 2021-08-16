Traditional Music Trail to celebrate Letterkenny's past

The Letterkenny Branch of Comhaltas are staging a “Turas Ceoil Traidisiúnta”, a Traditional Music Trail, in Letterkenny on Saturday, August 21st .

The event will run from 12.30pm - 3.30pm, starting at the County Museum on High Road and continuing to McCafferty[s Bar at Lower Main Street.

Letterkenny is now the biggest town in Donegal and continues to grow, but have you ever wondered about its past and how it came to be? Some of these answers will be placed at various points around Leitir Ceanainn and you are invited to spend the afternoon discovering the history of the town.

Along the way, you can enjoy street sessions and reminisce of the All Ireland Fleadhs of 05 and 06.

Dander down from the Cathedral through the Market Square as one fiddler finishes a reel and another starts to sing “She Moved Through the Fair”. Learn a few cúpla focail from our gaeilgeoirí or how to make hens baskets from straw from the craftsmen and women on the street.

Seo deis ar leith cultúr agus oidhreacht Leitir Ceanainn a cheiliúradh. Cuireann muid fearadh na fáilte roimh Ghaeilgeoirí agus tá súil againn go mbeidh sibh sásta tús a chur leis an chomhrá i nGaeilge agus muinín a thabhairt do dhaoine eile a gcúpla focal a úsáid. Bíodh an Ghaeilge le cloisteáil fud fad na háite!

Comhaltas Leitir Ceanainn, keeping the tradition alive.