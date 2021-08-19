Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 19, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Neil Brown, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his home from this evening, Thursday August 19.

House is strictly private to family only please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday August 21 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross with interment afterwards in the Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Angela Quinn, Ontario, Canada and Narin, Portnoo

The death has occurred of Angela Quinn, Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada and Narin, Portnoo. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Roger, cherished mother of Roger and Glen and daughter in law Suzanne.

Much loved grandma of Ryan, Colette and Emma. Forever remembered by her sisters Maria, Dolores and brother Patsy, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Angela’s remains will repose at The Fratelli-vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge on Sunday August 22, followed by funeral Mass on Monday August 23.

Baby Lucy Erlene Thomas, Drumadoney, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Baby Lucy Erlene Thomas, Drumadoney, Donegal Town who was born sleeping on August 15, 2021.

Deeply missed and forever loved by her Daddy (Declan), Mammy (Erlene), sister (Emily) and brother (Oscar), Grandparents, Uncles, Aunties, Cousins, extended family and friends.

House and service strictly private, family only.

The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

Donations in lieu if desired to Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland) at www.feileacain.ie.

Barney Power, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Barney Power, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cashelard at 11am on Friday with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

All enquires to John McGee and son’s funeral home on 087 221 8483.

Kathleen O’Gorman, Sea Rd, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Kathleen O’Gorman, Sea Rd, Bundoran.

Daughter of the late Hugh and Mary O’Gorman and sister-in-law of the late Sally O’Gorman. She will be deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving brother Jim, her adoring nieces and nephews Margaret (Martin), Sarah (Aidan), Brendan and James (Elizabeth), her grand nephews Elijah, Hugh and James and all her many relatives especially Mary (Jim) Herrity, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, this Thursday, August 19, from 4pm to 7pm for family, relatives, neighbours and friends to call. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning, August 20, at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran, via her late residence at Sea Rd, Bundoran.

Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Condolences to the O'Gorman Family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, in memory of Kathleen, to the Residents Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, care of donation box at Funeral Home or Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Peter Ruddy, Drumard, Drumcarbit, Malin, formerly of Levenshulme, Manchester

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Ruddy, Drumard, Drumcarbit, Malin, formerly of Levenshulme, Manchester.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his home on Friday, August 20 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Peter's funeral mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family flowers only please, if desired donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Deirdre Barber (Née Toland) Cockhill Road, Buncrana, formerly of Urris

The death has taken place at her residence of Deirdre Barber (Née Toland) Cockhill Road, Buncrana, formerly of Urris.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 10.15am on Friday, August 20 going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and friends only, please. A limit of 50 people will be allowed in the church.

