31/08/2021

Popular Killybegs seafood company to donate 20% of all online sales to Lost at Sea charity in September

“The LAST charity is one that means so much to fishing and coastal communities who have lost loved ones" – John Shine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Shines Seafood from Killybegs in Donegal are donating 20% of all sales on their website to the Lost at Sea Tragedies and also giving customers 10% off orders with code “ LAST10”.

Tragedy and inconsolable death are an all too regular occurrence for our seafaring communities.
Whilst the fishermen who brave our Atlantic seas bear the risks with equanimity it is often the bereaved neighbours, friends and of course the families who are left to mourn the price that the sea demands from its harvesters, they said in making the announcement.

LAST has arisen from such a tragedy and its aims are:

*To actively promote safety at sea for our fishing men and women
*To provide support for bereaved communities
*To fundraise on an ongoing basis
*To promote & campaign for the preservation of our fishing heritage
*To provide a structured ready-made vehicle to allow bereaved communities to support their neighbours at their time of need, firstly at the time of the event itself and thereafter in organising fundraising
*To fundraise on an ongoing basis to ensure that sufficient funds are available at the instance of a tragedy, i.e. to be able to provide assistance such as media relations, liaison services, counselling, support to search and rescue staff, etc.

“The LAST charity is one that means so much to fishing and coastal communities who have lost loved ones," said proprietor of Shines Seafood, John Shine.

Their entire range of Irish and Premium seafood products are available online at www.shinesseafood.ie

