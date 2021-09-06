Nadine Coyle 'absolutely devastated' by death of former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding

Nadine Coyle, left, pictured with Sarah Harding in happier times.
Derry singer Nadine Coyle has paid tribute to her former Girls Aloud bandmate, Sarah Harding, who has died.
The 39-year-old passed away earlier today after a lengthy battle against breast cancer.
In a post on social media, Nadie says she is 'absolutely devastated' by the news
She adds: “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl and what she means to me!!
"I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you.”
