Pat Hume to be laid to rest on today

The funeral of Derry's 'First Lady' Pat Hume will take place today.

Mrs Hume passed away yesterday after a short illness, 13 months after the death of her husband, former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, John Hume.

Among those who have paid tribute to the 83-year-old has been former US 'First Lady,' Hillary Clinton.

The one-time US Presidential hopeful, along with her husband, Bill, made several trips to Derry, meeting up with the Humes, following the IRA ceasefire in the mid-1990s.

Mrs Clinton said: "Pat Hume was a gracious, determined force behind the achievement of peace in Ireland.

"She and her husband John both made the world a better place and set an example for us all. Sending my condolences to her family."

Just like her husband's funeral last August, Mrs Hume's Requiem Mass, to be held in St Eugene's Cathedral at 11.00am this morning will be private due to the current coronavirus restrictions.

The service can be viewed live via the cathedral's webcame.

Mrs Hume will be laid to rest alongside her late husband in the City Cemetery.

She is survived by daughters Thérèse, Áine and Mo, and sons Aidan and John.'