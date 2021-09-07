'Services being gradually stripped from Letterkenny University Hospital' - Donegal Action for Cancer Care

Fears "key services are being gradually stripped from Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH)" have prompted health advocacy group, Donegal Action for Cancer Care, to call on the Minister for Health, the Chief Clinical Officer HSE and the Director of the National Cancer Control Programme, to visit the hospital as soon as possible and appraise themselves of the situation.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Betty Holmes who is DACC's Chairperson said: "It is with years of very serious concern that DACC believes key services are being gradually removed / stripped from LUH. We have seen nothing over all the years since we first said this that would change our minds. We attach our very important DACC map, lest you forget where we are.

"Minister Donnelly [Minister for Health], Mr Henry [Chief Clinical Officer HSE] and Mr Ó Laoide [Director of the National Cancer Control Programme], please, we are now asking very seriously that you come and visit the excellent hospital we have in Letterkenny, which needs serious support and investment from the Department of Health, the HSE & the National Cancer Care Programme. Respectfully, we in DACC believe that a visit by you all is long overdue.

"Why must LUH & Donegal people always be the 'poor relation' of our health care system?

"There are so many questions that need answers and the best way to get answers and address these is, respectfully, for each of you, clearly within your professional roles, to come to LUH and see what the issues are, what is needed, what each of you can do. It is also very important you see the excellence that exists there even in these very difficult times.

"For us in DACC a few of the key issues would be but there are probably many more:

* There is a question regarding the second Breast Surgeon post not being made Permanent yet. This needs to happen immediately. We have been raising this since shortly after it was announced.

* There is a serious lack of accommodation at LUH. We need a commitment LUH longer term.

*Short term, there is an urgent need for modular building of sufficient size.

*There is an urgent need for approval of staff for the Radiology suite.

*There is a very urgent need for staffing for the CT scanner.

*There is a very urgent need to replace the MRI scanner as to DACC's knowledge, it has broken down and we think it is about 13 or 14 years old so, we ask, 'How can software work on an old machine?'"

Speaking personally, Ms Holmes added that, having attended LUH as a patient, she believed LUH had "more prefabs/ containers than they have at Dublin port".

She added: "In addition, Minister Donnelly, DACC have not heard anyone talking or doing a news release on the great work that has been happening with Urology at LUH over 20 years. It would be great to hear this from you in the National Media.

“The model of care for assessment of male patients with lower urinary tract symptoms, developed by Sean Diver (Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) in Urology at LUH) over 20 years ago, the Sláintecare Programme has now adopted it nationally under the clinical guidance of Mr Eamon Rodgers, Consultant Urologist.

"Here in LUH, we have a Candidate ANP (cANP) undertaking her Masters which is in line with the National program of care for urology. In total there are four cANP's doing this in the Saolta group," said Ms Holmes.

Ms Holmes said she had recently taken her sister-in-law to the Urology Unit at LUH.

She added: "I have to say it is an excellent use and conversion of a prefab by the Hospital Management, Consultants and their excellent teams

"Minister Donnelly and Mr Henry, Mr Ó Laoide has already told us in our Zoom meeting with Minister Donnelly that he would travel up to Donegal to meet with us, so Minister Donnelly all those nice positive things you said about us DACC in that Zoom meeting surely deserves a visit to LUH & Donegal from you, as soon as possible, please? Can we have a date for your visit very soon?"

DACC sent a copy of their letter to the CEO of the Saolta Group and the General Manager of LUH, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Donegal's Oireachtas members.

Ms Holmes said: "As LUH is our hospital, the people of Donegal & also within the role of DACC we feel that someone has to ensure that our hospital, its services and future are protected and developed for the sick people of Donegal, no disrespect intended at all.

"I am sure Sean Murphy and staff will be delighted to have you visit and hear from him first hand what the urgent needs are.

"Respectfully, after that, DACC can meet with you all in the large conference room at LUH and discuss what will be done for LUH and the sick people of Donegal. With us all having our Covid vaccinations & the easing of restrictions this should not pose a difficulty."