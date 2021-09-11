Inishowen Rivers Trust launch a new EIP to benefit farms along the Culdaff River

The Inishowen Rivers Trust have recently been awarded €132,870 through DAFM’s European Innovation Partnership (EIP 5th call) to support a project that aims to enhance farmland biodiversity along riverbanks on the Culdaff River and improve water quality.

The project, known as the Culdaff Riparian Buffer Zones (CRiBZ) scheme, will focus on the Culdaff catchment and aims to enhance riparian (riverbank) habitat, improve biodiversity and improve water quality.

The Culdaff River is one of the largest rivers in Inishowen with a catchment covering 65km2. It is open for fishing from 1st April to 20th October and has good fishing opportunities for salmon and trout, being one of only two rivers in Inishowen currently open for fishing. However, in recent years the quality of the river has declined and erosion and sedimentation are significant issues.

The CRiBZ scheme has a number of partners including the existing Inishowen Uplands EIP managed by Henry O’Donnell and other partners include Inish Forestry, Trees on the Land and the Culdaff River Community Angling Club.

In collaboration with local farmers and landowners the scheme will offer a number of farmers the opportunity to engage with the project and carry out actions such as fencing, tree planting, wildflower planting, setting up of beehives and the provision of water troughs and pumps.

The Inishowen Rivers Trust Project Officer and collaborating ecologist will work with local farmers to develop the project and to discuss suitable areas along the river and provide advice on nature based solutions for water and drain management.

Project Officer Trish Murphy said: “We’re really looking forward to getting on the ground to chat to local farmers about what can be achieved in their section of the river.

"The Culdaff is fantastic river and there is great scope to enhance riverbank habitat and improve biodiversity. We have pulled together a great team with a wide range of experience to help bring about benefits for farmers, the environment and the wider community.”

Trustee and chairperson of the Culdaff River Community Angling Club added: “I’ve fished the Culdaff River all my life and I have seen the river decline over the years.

"This project will be an opportunity to restore the river and as a farmer I like nothing more than to see a healthy stream and abundant wildlife on my farm.”

To find out more about the project you can contact the Trust on culdaffeip@inishowenriverstrust.com or call Trish on 087 647 8183.

The Culdaff Riparian Buffer Zone (CRiBZ) Scheme is an EIP (European Innovation Partnership) project being administered by the Inishowen Rivers Trust. The Project is funded by the EU Recovery Instrument Funding under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2022.

More details about the Inishowen Rivers Trust can be found on www.inishowenriverstrust.com.