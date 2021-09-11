Large numbers attend mica redress demonstration in Lifford

Large numbers gather for Lifford mica redress demonstration. PHOTO: Brian McDaid
Large numbers are currently attending the mica redress demonstration in Lifford.
The protest got underway at 1.30pm outside the County House in Lifford. Demonstrators will then march through the town as part of the protest.
The 100% Redress No Less!! group organised the demonstration with campaigner, Paddy Diver being the main speaker.
Talks between the Government and the mica redress Working Group are set to conclude later this month.
More to follow...
