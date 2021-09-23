Search

23/09/2021

Increase in reports of domestic violence incidents across the region

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Latest figures reveal that over 1,000 incidents of domestic abuse have been reported to Gardaí in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim up to and including September 9, 2021.

The latest figures show that 596 of these were documented in Donegal and 471 in the Sligo/Leitrim Garda Division.

These incidents  include a variety of offences, such as violence and breach of a barring or protection order.

Manager of Domestic Violence Advocacy Service, Carmel McNamee says thinking beyond the statistics, it means over 1,000 people and potentially 100’s of children are in situations where they do not feel safe, which she says is ‘quite sobering.’

Speaking on OceanFM, she said: “That means there are over a thousand relationships where instead of there being love and respect and care and enjoyment there is in fact control, domination, threats and intimidation and if we keep thinking about that we can just imagine that in least half of those situations there is likely to be children and so that means … in this area, we have hundreds of children growing up in homes where they don’t feel safe, where they worry about the abuse and the violence surrounding them, which is quite sobering.”

Speaking in relation to the new figures the Minister for Justice, Hildegarde Naughon, said that tackling domestic abuse is a priority for her: “I am working with my colleagues and with our partners to ensure we have an appropriate collective national response that supports victims and holds perpetrators to account.

"I would like to assure the Deputy that An Garda Síochána attaches the highest priority to domestic abuse incidents. Operation Faoiseamh - an ongoing initiative - was established to ensure there was proactive and targeted action and supports for those affected during the pandemic.

Gardaí also continue to develop their specialist services in this area and Divisional Protective Services Units have now been rolled out nationwide, meaning that specially trained officers are available who will be responsible for engagement with, and interviewing of, vulnerable victims.

"This ensures that when vulnerable victims of crimes such as domestic abuse and sexual violence present to gardaí, they are met with a consistently high standard of specialist, professional and expert assistance," she said. 

