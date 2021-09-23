Social enterprises in Donegal invited to apply for new grants scheme

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) are inviting applications for a Scheme which provides funding to Social Enterprises.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development has announced the Social Enterprise Capital Grant Scheme 2021 for social enterprise groups with a national allocation of €1 million.

The scheme will provide small grants designed to assist with the cost of capital projects.

Donegal Local Community Development Committee will administer the scheme on behalf of the Department in Donegal. The organisation is inviting Social Enterprise groups to submit application for capital grants of not less than €4,000 up to a max of €9,250.00

Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Chairperson of the LCDC said: “The Social Enterprise Grant Scheme recognises the work of Social Enterprises and their importance to the communities in the County.

“The Scheme offers an opportunity for Social Enterprise Groups to move forward with reopening or expansion of their services by providing small grants to assist with the cost of capital projects such as refurbishments, repairs or the purchase of new equipment."

Minister Humphreys said: "This initiative builds on other successful schemes for social enterprises funded by my Department in recent years, such as the Training and Mentoring Scheme, the Small Capital Grants Scheme for Social Enterprises, and the Social Enterprise Covid-19 Regeneration Programme.

"This announcement underscores my commitment under the National Social Enterprise Policy to growing and strengthening Social Enterprise."

Completed applications must be lodged not later than 3 pm on Monday, October 11.

Further details and application form are available at: https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/fundingforyourgroup/socialenterprisecapitalgrantsscheme/