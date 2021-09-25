UPDATE: Teenager missing in Donegal has been found safe and well

Oscar Ponsonby from Letterkenny has been found
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of a missing person appeal has been found.
A garda spokesperson said: "Oscar Ponsonby has been located safe and well.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance."
