02/10/2021

Invaluable work of North West Simon Community must be recognised

North West Simon Community Tea Day

North West Simon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The invaluable work of the North West Simon Community was acknowledged by Deputy Marian Harkin when she met with Noel Daly, CEO North West Simon for a briefing on Simon Communities pre-budget submission in Dublin. 

“North West Simon do really valuable work in helping to prevent homelessness and their early intervention has been a lifeline for so many individuals and families, the Independent TD, who represents south Donegal in the Dáil said.

In the first seven months of 2020, North West Simon Community has provided early intervention and homeless prevention support to 135 households comprised of 151 adults and 105 children in countries Donegal, Sligo, and Leitrim' Deputy Harkin stated.

She continued:

“However greater support is needed from the state to continue to expand these vital services. North West Simon does not receive funding from central government and relies on Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim County Councils, along with fundraising, to provide these essential services.

They are stretched to the limit with the increase in homelessness and I will be asking the Minister to look favourably on their request for support," Deputy Harkin concluded.

