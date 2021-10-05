Gardaí issue fireworks warning ahead of Halloween

Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning over the illegal use of fireworks.

Igniting an illegal firework, throwing an ignited fireworks at a person or a property and possessing illegal fireworks with intent to sell can incur a fine of up to €10,000 and 5 years imprisonment.

As Halloween approaches, parents are being asked to speak to their children about the risks associated with fireworks.

Speaking on Highland Radio, Sergeant Eunan Walsh says it can be very distressing time of year for people: "Halloween can be a fun time of year especially for younger children but for many it is far from fun because of the misbehavior of a few, we are talking about fireworks, bombers all those things that people have and let off that are illegal and considered explosives under the explosive act.

"The illegal use of fireworks can and does cause great distress to older people, families and pets and indeed those with sensory issues. Again, it has been a difficult year and a half particularly for the elder people in our community who I suppose are starting to get out and meet their friends again and this is the last thing that they need coming into Halloween and the darker evenings."

He added that injuries from fireworks can have a significant impact on your life: "Many people sustain horrific burns and injuries in the run-up to Halloween as a result of fireworks.

He asked people to contact gardaí if they come across the use or sale of fireworks in the community. Operation Tombola was launched last month and this relates to fireworks in the community.

A selection of some of the fireworks seized by Gardai in Mallow during the course of an #OperationTombola search. pic.twitter.com/IuqYSmByTd — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 27, 2020

"If you are tempted to use fireworks this Halloween consider the consequences of your actions on the wider community," he said.