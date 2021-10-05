Search

05/10/2021

Gardaí investigate circumstances surrounding wing mirror being smashed

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on Monday, October 4, at Carnowen, Raphoe.

A motorist reported that he had been driving from Carnowen Cross towards Raphoe at approximately 8.40am when a dark blue car that was travelling in the opposite direction collided with his car, a blue Passat. The collision caused his wing mirror to smash.

It is believed that the other driver was female and she failed to stop at the scene. Gardaí are appealing  to the driver to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 in relation to the matter.

They are also appealing to any other road users who may have witnessed the collision to contact us. If anybody was in that area, around that time, on Monday morning and had a dash cam, gardaí are asking them to please make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny. 

Local News

