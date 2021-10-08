Ulster Tyres in Ballybofey shortlisted for national environmental award

Nominated for award - Ulster Tyres in Ballybofey
Ulster Tyres in Ballybofey has been shortlisted for a 2021 Pakman Award.
The Pakman Awards are Ireland’s leading environmental awards programme which recognises excellence in sustainability, recycling and waste management.
Ulster Tyres has been shortlisted in the Tyre Champion category.
The Pakman Awards judges recognised Ulster Tyres for their dedication to reduce waste, help conserve natural resources, and cut greenhouse gases.
Recyclables are collected every two weeks, and particular attention is paid to toner cartridges and old balancing weights.
All Ulster Tyres employees are required to practice waste reduction through the company’s recycling programme as well as maximising opportunities to recycle their waste whenever applicable.
The winners of each Pakman Award category will be announced at the awards ceremony which takes place at The Shelbourne Hotel on October 29.
