You can help ‘miracle baby girl’ TJ get life-saving treatment 

A Donegal mother and her Dublin partner are fighting to give their “miracle baby girl” the best opportunity of life as they are raising awareness for their daughter with spina bifida.

Claire McDaid from Stralongford, Drumkeen, and her Jay Needham, who is originally from Tallaght, were told on the day of the 30-week scan that their baby was badly deformed and she will have no quality of life because her brain was badly swollen.

Doctors also said that they could not see a spine. The couple were told that the best option would be to go to England to get an abortion. But Claire gave birth to their daughter TJ back in October 2020, she was named after both her grandmothers, Tina and Joan, who sadly passed away. Granny Tina was Tina McDaid, formerly Tina Durning from New Mills, Ramelton.

And then the doctors said that she would live only a few hours, so the couple started to plan the baby's funeral. Against all odds, TJ survived and the now one-year-old was diagnosed with spina bifida meningocele, meaning she would never have the ability to move her legs.

But the “miracle princess” has shown promising signs of movement, and her parents want to give her the best opportunity to get as much power in her legs as possible.

Claire said: “We were told she would be paralysed from the waist down when she was born, but she can move her legs so we want to give her the best chance.

“Ireland is very behind in spina bifida equipment and treatment, so we have to go abroad. We’ve only been to see a physio three times, but I’ve been doing as much as I can with her and she’s coming on fine.

“She’s the happiest wee girl, she reminds me of both her grannies.

“But even if we don’t get enough for Boston, there’s a place in Hungary. We want the best for her, but unfortunately, it’s all about money, it’s awful. It’s a different ball game in America, but if she gets treatment in Dublin she’ll be left in a wheelchair for her life.

“Her hip is out, she’s struggling to pull herself up. She needs one on one special physiotherapy and she won’t get it here. She will be in pain if she’s left in a wheelchair, we want her to be able to dress herself, to walk and not waddle, and have her own wee life.

“The treatment and all the special equipment for her costs about €40,000 and we really want to give her the best chance, even if people spared a fiver, it would make such a difference.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds so that she can get treatment and hopefully have the best possible chance at life which is what every child deserves.

Click here and it will take you straight to the GoFundMe page

The campaign is named “Princess TJ Needham Fundraising”. So far over €15,000 has been raised with the GoFundMe target being €40,000.

Local football club, Drumkeen United, are playing their part in the fundraising.

“We at Drumkeen United have decided to get behind the Campaign and try and help as best we can. We have a few ideas in mind and the first one is a Last Man Standing Competition which will start on Saturday 30th October.

“We will have entry forms available this weekend. LMS Competitions are always very popular and hopefully we will get good support from the Donegal Football Community. The Prize for Winner of the LMS Competition will be €500 and All the rest of the proceeds will go to TJ's Fund.

“We have a month now to sell as many as possible so you will be bombarded with this for the next two weeks. We will be selling the normal paper entry form and you can also enter Via Email and WhatsApp.

“We will have the option to pay by PayPal and Revolut as well as good old hard cash. I will be putting up a post about the LMS with email and WhatsApp details this evening when we get the Entry form finalised. We would also ask everyone to please share this on whatever social media you use - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.

“If anyone else in the area is organising anything please feel free to let us know and we will share it here on our page. Even if you have no interest in the Last Man Standing competition you can still help by making a donation to the GoFundMePage. ALL DONATIONS no matter how big or small will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you!”

Click here and it will take you straight to the GoFundMe page



