Ambitious new Buncrana regeneration plans submitted

An ambitious regeneration project for Buncrana has been submitted to the Department of Rural and Community Development for consideration under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

The overall value of the project, entitled Repowering Buncrana, was €1,355,865, inclusive of match funding commitment of €271,173 (20%) from Donegal County Council.

The proposed project will include a new, iconic pedestrian bridge over the Mill River connecting the North West Greenway Project and Amazing Grace Park to a transformed harbour / pier environment.

It will also comprise the creation of a high performance promenade and Shore Front Green, including enhanced walkways, beach access, public realm and festival gathering space and development of a new bespoke public / civic shore green users building.

Repowering Buncrana, was submitted by Donegal County Council's Regeneration Team back in July of this year and will involve the acquisition of the former Garda Barracks, St Oran’s Road and other limited acquisition of land to cater for necessary enabling works.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Councillor Nicholas Crossan praised the Regeneration Team for its “quick turnaround” of the project team in preparing Repowering Buncrana for submission to the Department, at Tuesday's October meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors.

‘Repowering Buncrana’ envisages a series of measures that will work in an integrated way to strengthen the shore front, enhance walking and cycling, provide quality shore front amenities, integrate art and biodiversity into the urban landscape and critically work to counter the disconnect between Main Street and the shore front.

In addition, the reuse of a vacant town centre building, the former Garda Barracks, and creation of circa 100 jobs will bring much needed employment opportunities to Buncrana, as well as increasing the number of people in the town centre resulting in many spin-offs for business.

The suite of integrated interventions proposed to be brought through design processes will also include: an enhanced connection between the new Shore Front Green environment and the Main Street and commercial core of the town with targeted public realm improvements, and enhanced Shore Front walkway and promenade along the Fishing Green, with dramatic re-imaging of the Amazing Grace viewing point.

There will also be onwards connection of the promenade to Swan Park, Buncrana Castle and Cockhill Road; and, the repurposing and extension of a vacant heritage building to create bespoke office accommodation.