Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening , October 15, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- William (Willie) Anderson, Ballyshannon

- Gary Coyle, St Johnston

- Rena McEleney, Carndonagh

- Sr. Mary (Bridie) Brennan, Longford and Donegal

- Sir Gerry Robinson, Raphoe

- Christina Kennedy, Greencastle

- Patsy Lynch, Ballybofey

- Charlie Cullen, Termon

- Andrew Reed, Gleneely

- Kay Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

- Charlie McDaid, Glenswilly

- Thomas (Tom) Kearney, Killygordon and Castledermot, Co Kildare

- Tomas Feeney, Castleblayney and Ardara

- Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and Buncrana

William (Willie) Anderson, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of William (Willie) Anderson, Higginstown, Ballyshannon, Donegal, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Further funeral announcements to be made later. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.House Private please.

Gary Coyle, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Gary Coyle, 8 Railway Park, St Johnston. Lovingly missed by his parents Theresa and Shaun, his partner Annmarie, his daughters Leah, Tracey, Stepchildren Adam, Shaun, William, Shareen, grandson Talan, brothers and sisters Daran, Michael, Aaron, Mairead, Shauna, Kathleen, Danielle and predeceased by his brother Shaun.May He Rest In Peace

Gary remains will be reposing at his parents’ ( Theresa and Shaun Coyle) residence, Castletown, St Johnston from 11am on Saturday.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11 o’clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Health Foundation, Crumlin, https://cmrf.org/donate c/o The charity or any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Rena McEleney, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Rena McEleney; Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

House Private.

Funeral leaving there on Monday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family and friends only please.

Sr. Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Longford and Donegal

The death has taken place of Sr. Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Edgeworthstown, Longford and Donegal.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Mountpleasant Lodge, Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 14.

Deeply regretted by her brother Vincent, her sister Philomena, her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her La Sainte Union Community.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone, on Monday (October 18) from 10am with removal at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Athlone, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in The Bower Cemetery.

Sir Gerry Robinson, Oakfield Park, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sir Gerry Robinson, Oakfield Park, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his wife Heather, daughters and sons Samantha, Richard, April and Tim, son-in-law David and daughter-in-law to be Alice, grandchildren Isabelle, Juliette, and Oliver Fisher, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended Robinson family and friends.

READ ALSO: Death announced of Sir Gerry Robinson

House, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday morning at 11.30am via the main gate at Oakfield Park, White Cross, travelling to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private family cremation service.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Health Foundation, Crumlin, Co Dublin https://cmrf.org/donate; The No Barriers Foundation, Letterkenny, hello@nobarriers.ie Charity reg-number Lions Club CHY15707; c/o directly to the charities or to any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Christina Kennedy, Greencastle

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Christina Kennedy, Ballybrack, Greencastle.

Christina’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Saturday, October 16 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of a facemask.

Patsy Lynch, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of Patsy Lynch, Knock, Ballybofey.

Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Bernie and much loved father to Kathleen, John, Patrick, Eileen, Amanda, Stephen, Derick, cherished brother of Francie and Tony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brothers, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

The wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please.

Charlie Cullen, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place of Charlie Cullen, Fawns, Termon.

Late of Esso Oil Company & Jones Oil.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Margaret, his sons James (Donegal Town), Thomas (Churchill), daughters Breid (Dublin), Niamh (Glenswilly), grandchildren, son-in-law, Joe and daughters-in-law, Corinne and Mairead. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

Charlie's remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 12 noon Mass in St. Columba's Church, Termon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Charlie's requiem Mass can be viewed on St. Columba's Church, Termon Facebook.

Church is limited in line with current government guidelines of 50% capacity, social distancing and wearing of masks please.

Andrew Reed, Falmore, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Andrew Reed, Falmore, Gleneely.

Andrew’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 16 at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of a facemask.

Kay Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Mangan (née Griffith), Newhall, Ennis, Co. Clare and late of Killybegs.

She died on September 30, suddenly, in Portugal.

Pre-deceased by her treasured daughter Gabrielle. Deeply regretted by her adoring husband and best friend Gay (Gabriel), beloved mother to Antoinette, John, Martina, Clara, Fiona, Niall and Ailish; cherished grandmother to Oisin, Eoin, Emily, Ava, Lauren, Lucy, Gabriel, Hugh, Roisin, Abbie, Tadhg, Isobel, Grace, Cormac, Cate, Oran, Ben, Megan, Conall, Barra and Aran; greatly missed by sons and daughters-in-law, Malachy, Trish, Dominic, Lorchan, Philip, Karen and Don, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; godchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

The Funeral Cortège will leave from her family home on Saturday (October 16) at 10.30am and will arrive at SS Peter & Paul Cathedral, Ennis, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, please find the link to Kay’s Funeral Mass here http://funeralslive.ie/kay-mangan

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to COPD Support Ireland or Clarecare.

House private by request of the family and in line with Covid-19 regulations. We would kindly ask that you strictly respect the family’s wishes in this regard.

Under current Government guidelines, churches, crematoriums and funeral homes are operating at 50% capacity. Please adhere to public health advice.

Charlie McDaid, Fahykeen, Glenswilly

The sudden death at his late residence has taken place of Charlie McDaid, Fahykeen, Glenswilly

Predeceased by his loving wife Grace. Charlie will be greatly missed by his son Martin (Fahykeen), daughters Margaret Molloy (Drumacanoe), Grace (Surrey) and Angela Kelly (Gartan), daughter-in-law and sons-in-law and his six grandchildren.

Fondly remembered by his brother John (Dromore), sisters Anna Monaghan (Glasgow), Brid McCormick (Churchill), Jane McGarvey (Kilmacrennan), Margaret Coll (Falcarragh) and sister-in-law Mary Ward (Ballintra). Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Charlie's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday morning for 11am Mass in St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly, followed by interment in Killpheak Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

Family, neighbours and friends welcome to attend the wake.

Thomas (Tom) Kearney, Killygordon and Castledermot, Co Kildare

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Kearney, Carricknamana, Killygordon/Castledermot, Kildare.

Peacefully at University Hospital, Galway, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Frances, and much loved son of the late Mary and Michael, dearly loved brother of Margaret, Bridget, Mary, John, Carmel and Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters, brother, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving from his former home in Tullow Road, Castledermot, Co. Kildare on Saturday, October 16, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Colstown cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be private to the family and friends only please.

Tomas Feeney, Castleblayney and Ardara

The death has occurred, following an accident, of Tommy Feeney, Corkishbane, Castleblayney, Monaghan and Ardara.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Niamh and much loved father of Aoife and Maria. Sadly missed by his beloved parents, John and Noreen, sisters, May (Gallagher), Carmel (Campbell), Catriona (Gallagher), Jacinta, Edel and Grace; his mother and father-in-law Rose and Ollie Hanratty, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace. House is strictly private please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Corduff, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE restrictions, funeral will be for family and friends.

Funeral may be viewed on St Michael's Church Corduff website.

Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan

The death has occurred of Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan.

Beloved daughter of Pauline and the late Michael Ryan and dear sister of John, Fiona, Maria and Mura.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.