Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, October 17, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Hughie Bennett, Kentucky, Ardara



The death has taken place, peacefully at his residence, of Hughie Bennett Kentucky, Ardara. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Susan, Carmel, Tracey, Laura and son Mark, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, today until 6pm, followed by removal to his late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow, Monday morning, at 11.30am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family only, please.

Under new government guidelines the capacity of the church is 50 percent. Condolences can be left in the Condolences section below.

John McHugh, Ardara and formerly Glenties



The death has taken place, unexpectedly, of John McHugh, Garrowart, Ardara and formerly Kilraine, Glenties.

Funeral Arrangements later,

Sally McCarron, Listillion, Letterkenny and formerly Linsfort, Buncrana

The peaceful death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny on Saturday, October 16 2021 of Sally McCarron, nee O’Connor, Listillion, Letterkenny, and formerly of Desertegney, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Deeply missed by loving husband Michael, sons John and wife Elaine, Drumardagh, Letterkenny and Donal and partner Michelle, Dublin, daughters Michelle Dunne and husband Stephen, Kilkenny and Sarah McEvitt and husband Alan, Dublin, sisters Mary Greene, Inch and Peggy Harkin, Australia, brother John O’Connor, Derry, grandchildren Sean, Sarah, Ryan, Liam, Mia, Cara and Finn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Sally’s remains will be reposing at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home. Funeral from there on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member. Arch View Lodge Nursing Home will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, family, friends and neighbours are most welcome to the funeral.

Patricia Doherty, Tullyowen, St Johnston and Williamstown, Galway



The death has taken place (October 16 2021) at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Patricia Doherty (née Mulryan) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Williamstown, County Galway.

Beloved wife of the late Tony (Arthur), much loved mother of Antoinette, Tom, Siobhan, Dan, Peter,

Oliver, Nora and the late Mary and sister of Sean, Maeve, Greta, Chrissie and the late Donal.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday (October 18) at 1.25pm for Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 2pm

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, 21 grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house and funeral will be private to family,

neighbours and close friends only please.

Nellie (Ellen) Farren, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Manchester, England of Nellie (Ellen) Farren formerly of Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork. Predeceased by her husband Charley, survived by her son and two daughters, grandchildren, in laws, nieces, nephews, a circle of family and friends.

Her remains will arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Monday October 18 at approximately 8.30pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday October 19 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/gortahork-parish-church.

Gary Coyle, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Gary Coyle, 8 Railway Park, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by his parents Theresa and Shaun, his partner Annmarie, his daughters Leah, Tracey, Stepchildren Adam, Shaun, William, Shareen, grandson Talan, brothers and sisters Daran, Michael, Aaron, Mairead, Shauna, Kathleen, Danielle and predeceased by his brother Shaun.

Gary remains will be reposing at his parents’ (Theresa and Shaun Coyle) residence, Castletown, St Johnston from 11am on Saturday.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Health Foundation, Crumlin, https://cmrf.org/donate c/o The charity or any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Rena McEleney, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Rena McEleney; Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

House Private.

Funeral leaving there on Monday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family and friends only please.

Sr. Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Longford and Donegal

The death has taken place of Sr. Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Edgeworthstown, Longford and Donegal.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Mountpleasant Lodge, Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 14.

Deeply regretted by her brother Vincent, her sister Philomena, her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her La Sainte Union Community.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone, on Monday (October 18) from 10am with removal at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Athlone, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in The Bower Cemetery.

Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan

The death has occurred of Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan.

Beloved daughter of Pauline and the late Michael Ryan and dear sister of John, Fiona, Maria and Mura.

Funeral arrangements later.

