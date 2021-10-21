'Presence of Mica increasing stress on families' - Cllr Albert Doherty

"The presence of Mica in many family homes is the cause of increased stress for families and many parents have reported a significant adverse effect on their mental well being."

This is according to the Chairperson of Donegal ETB, Councillor Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin).

In a letter to Children's Minister, Roderic O'Gorman, regarding the effects of the Mica Issue on students enrolled in Donegal ETB schools and staff employed by Donegal ETB, Cllr Doherty sought support for students and learners and the school communities, particularly in the Inishowen peninsula.

Cllr Doherty said: "Staff employed by Donegal ETB Schools and Colleges are also affected which impacts on the delivery

of our education and training services.

"The presence of Mica in many family homes is the cause of increased stress for families and many parents have reported a significant adverse effect on their mental well being. This is also impacting on children as they witness firsthand the worry and concerns of significant adults in their lives.

"Senior management in the Donegal ETB post-primary schools have reported the detrimental effect on children coming to school. Students are coming to school worried and concerned for the future of their family. They realise the significant financial investment that their parents have made in the family home and are now seeing the heartbreaking presence of Mica in the structures of their house.

"It has been reported by school management that students are finding it difficult to concentrate, are experiencing heightened emotions and are not realising their full potential as their work rate and engagement has decreased.

"This has also impacted on many staff members in our schools, who are also victims of the Mica problem in homes. We acknowledge and recognise that it is important to have all staff members in a school working to their full potential. The positive wellbeing of our staff leads to a more productive teaching and learning environment.

"The post-primary schools under the management of the Donegal ETB that have reported a significant impact of the mica issue on students and staff include: Moville Community College, Moville; Crana College, Buncrana; Coláiste Chineál Eoghain, Buncrana; Deele College, Raphoe; Finn Valley College, Stranorlar; Errigal College, Letterkenny; and Mulroy College, Milford.

"At a meeting with senior school management, a number of measures were identified that could help to address the support needed for our school communities. Some of these measures need to be introduced or further developed and enhanced within our schools:

● The allocation of an additional Guidance Counsellor post for five years to each of the

schools experiencing Mica issues (total 6 posts).

● The allocation of additional Home School Community Liaison posts for five years in

affected regions (total 6 posts).

● An increased subvention to affected schools to support the Book Rental scheme.

● An increased subvention to support school uniform provision via the Home School Community Liaison Scheme (HSCL).

● An increased DEIS allocation to provide study facilities after school.

● An increased school meal allowance to provide substantial lunches for students.

● A subvention to provide for extra-curricular activities after school and at weekends

● A subvention to provide activities for students during longer holiday periods, eg Gaeltacht

Grants, Gym Memberships.

● Increased National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) allocation to the relevant schools.

● Increased allocation to the relevant School Completion Programmes.

● Enhanced staff welfare support within the Human Resources Department of Donegal ETB.

● Enhanced counselling support for staff of Donegal ETB.

● Additional support for school management – human, physical and psychological.

The necessary resourcing of the above identified measures needs to be allocated so that they can

address the impact on our school communities affected by the Mica issue," wrote Cllr Doherty.