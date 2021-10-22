Search

22/10/2021

Spooktacular Swan Park gearing up Halloween celebrations

Limited Number of tickets to be released for Halloween events

Swan Park Halloween

Members of the Inishowen Carnival Group at the Launch of The Ancients - Halloween Event Swan Park Buncrana

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A limited number of tickets for the Ancient’s Halloween Event in Swan Park, Buncrana on October 29-30 will be released on Eventbrite this Tuesday at 10am.

A maximum of three tickets will be available to associated email address orders.

There will also be a limited amount of tickets available from the County Council Offices located in Buncrana. 

For this magical experience, Inishowen Carnival Group will create a sculpture and performance trail, inspired by stories of the ancient folklore associated with the Red Branch Knights, a mystical landscape where faerie folk and pagan gods reside, where curses are cast, where warriors bargain with the Gods, where the power of the spirit world is summoned, where the forces of light and darkness collide.

Decorated with lanterns and light sculptures, the trail commences at O’Dohertys Keep and winds its way along the riverbank before crossing the river and turning back towards Castle Bridge.

Along the way the audience will encounter a myriad of faerie folk: banshees, wood sprites and other otherworldly characters. The trail will end with a 20-minute performance by a host of faerie dancers.

As there will be three performances each night, we ask that the public adhere to all instructions from staff regarding parking and approaching and leaving the site.

Derry Halloween is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism Northern Ireland, Donegal County Council and the North West Development Fund.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media