Lifeline Inishowen up for a Charity Impact Award

23/10/2021

Inishowen's only domestic violence service is asking for public support as it seeks to win a prestigious Charity Impact Award.

Lifeline Inishowen provides support, advice and help to people in desperate situations, all through community fundraising and support.

The organisation's manager, Mary Doherty, said a Charity Impact Award would help Lifeline Inishowen to get recognition for the work of its volunteers and fundraisers.

The Charity Impact Awards celebrate the positive impact charities, community groups, and voluntary organisations are making in people's lives across Ireland. There will be three winning entries, small, medium and large, who will each win a €1,000 prize. Public voting is now open and closes on Wednesday, November 3.

A vote for Lifeline Inishowen can be registered at: https://a.cstmapp.com/voteme/917690/651510127.

