Lifeline Inishowen up for a Charity Impact Award

Vote early and often for Lifeline Inishowen
Inishowen's only domestic violence service is asking for public support as it seeks to win a prestigious Charity Impact Award.
Lifeline Inishowen provides support, advice and help to people in desperate situations, all through community fundraising and support.
The organisation's manager, Mary Doherty, said a Charity Impact Award would help Lifeline Inishowen to get recognition for the work of its volunteers and fundraisers.
The Charity Impact Awards celebrate the positive impact charities, community groups, and voluntary organisations are making in people's lives across Ireland. There will be three winning entries, small, medium and large, who will each win a €1,000 prize. Public voting is now open and closes on Wednesday, November 3.
A vote for Lifeline Inishowen can be registered at: https://a.cstmapp.com/voteme/917690/651510127.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.