Disposal of mica materials source of concern at senior council level

Mica-affected homeowners are responsible for the transportation and disposal of demolition debris, if they are are included in the current Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

According to Councillor Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin), Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien confirmed this in answer to a Parliamentary Question tabled by Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD.

Speaking at October's Inishowen Municipal District councillors' meeting, Cllr Doherty said: “The Minister confirmed Donegal County Council had responsibility for the detailed administration of the Scheme, including assessment of applications for eligibility and the payment of grants. However, responsibility for engaging a supervising engineer and a contractor to complete the qualifying works, rested solely with the applicant.

“At the July [Inishowen Municipal District] meeting we had asked that the next Environment Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) meeting would brief us all on what was being organised, Council in relation to debris from demolition, where disposal sites would be located?”

In reply, Brian McBrearty of Donegal County Council's Environmental Section said guidance had been issued on the disposal of mica-affected demolition debris.

Brian McBrearty said: “Like any waste, mica blocks have to be removed in a lawful manner, to a lawful place, a permanent site, by a collector with the appropriate permit. We have a number of sites within the county that deal with construction and demolition waste.

“We do need more sites and there is a process to be gone through in terms of planning permission and waste facility permits. Contractors would also require certificates of registration to bring debris to designated sites. This work is ongoing at senior level in the Council. It is being taken very seriously and is a source of concern.”

Cllr Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil) asked Brian McBrearty if the material was classed as “waste” while it remained on the original site?

Brian McBrearty said: “Based on current regulations, it is designated a waste when it leaves the site.”

Pressed by Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent), Mr McBrearty said: “As long as it [demolition debris] remains on your site, for a period of time, it is okay.

“It cannot stay indefinitely, however, and once it goes out the gate it is designated waste. A certain amount could be used to fill a street but the timber and PVC could not.”

Brian McBrearty also gave a commitment to furnish councillors with a list of the contractors licenced to remove, transport and dispose of mica-affected debris.

Commenting on the issue, Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) said he hoped councillors were not going to be having the same discussion in three months time.

The Glengad councillor added: “Can we confirm the Council will have a position in two to three weeks time, when there is an outcome to mica redress situation . Hopefully there will be an outcome and I would like to see the Council having an outcome. We have been having this discussion for the past three months. I would ask Brian [McBrearty] to bring it to our senior engineers.”

Councillor Martin Farren (Independent) suggested two sites would be needed, one in North Inishowen and one in South Inishowen.

He added: “Whenever we do get the announcement and hopefully it is the one we are all waiting on in terms of 100% Redress, people will know where they can dispose of the material.

“People have enough concerns and worries moving going forward and I think the sooner Donegal County Council identifies these sites and lets the elected members and homeowners know where they can dispose of this material, the better. That would be of some benefit to the families affected.

“It is a very big project going forward and the impact it is going to have on families is beyond thinking about. It is just terrible. Look at the numbers who attended the rally in Dublin. There is only one decision that can come, 100% redress. And, it is important sites are identified for disposal of material, sooner rather than later.”

Cllr Martin McDermott asked if Donegal County Council had identified sites the material could be taken to and disposed off by the homeowners themselves.

He said: “This is instead of having to pay massive amounts of money for getting the materials taken away to particular landfills because some of the costs that are coming in at the minute are sky high.

“This is something, Council should and could have been proactive on. There are definitely areas within the county, Inishowen, Letterkenny, Stranorlar Municipal Districts, that could facilitate such materials.

“It is something the council should be looking at. It has been on the agenda for three months and is something that needs to be dealt with before any announcement on mica over the next few weeks and when we will have a number of applications going, hopefully, to Council,” said Cllr McDermott.