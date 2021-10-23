No decision on location of new water tanker
The new Water Tanker being built for Donegal County Fire Service is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2021.
Updating councillors at October's online Inishowen Municipal District meeting Edward Gallagher (Fire Service, Donegal County Council) said the tanker was currently under construction.
Mr Gallagher added: “In relation to the location of the Water Tanker, a review of the optimum location for a single Water Tanker, to serve the operational needs of the county, is being finalised.
This evidence-based review will assist the Chief Fire Officer in determining optimum location for the Water Tanker.”
