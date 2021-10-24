Council's Carndonagh car park being misused at weekends

Residents in the vicinity of the Donegal County Council car park in Carndonagh are being kept awake at nights by the noise of cars speeding around there.

The matter was raised at October's online meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors by Councillor Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil)

Councillor McDermott said he had been contacted by a number of the residents in recent weeks.

He added: “It is a Council car park and there is accommodation there now. This has become a regular occurrence.

“I would ask if there is anything we could do in that car park from a Council perspective, maybe put down ramps, to stop the cars speeding around? I know people might say it is a matter for the Garda but it is certainly not good enough.

“We might need to take it into our own hands. I think. It is very unfair the businesses that provide accommodation within the town. People are being kept awake at night with cars, especially at the weekend. So, if there is something we can do in the car park, we need to look at the situation. Maybe we all need to meet on site at some point and come up with measures to alleviate the problem.”

Seamus Hopkins, the Donegal County Council Area Manager, Roads and Transportation, said he was aware of the issues in the car park.

He added: “I would normally suggest it is a public order issue. Things we can do, like closing it at night and at weekends, would stretch our resources but I am certainly happy to meet with the local concerned councillors and see if there is anything we can do.”