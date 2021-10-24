Housing estates 'taken in charge' by Donegal County Council

Concerns regarding Carrowmullan housing estate in Fahan were brought to the attention to Inishowen councillors before it was 'taken in charge' by Donegal County Council.

Donegal County Council has 'took in charge' five private residential housing estates in the peninsula at the October meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors.

The estates in question were: Carrowmullan (Fahan), Aughrim Close (Clonmany), Stoneybridge (Bridgend), Logan Close (Buncrana) and Westfield (Newtowncunningham).

In relation to the estate at Carrowmullan, Fahan, the financial implications for Donegal County Council of the proposed declaration of the road as a public road, were brought to the attention of the Inishowen councillors.

Taking in Charge occurs when the Planning Authority is satisfied there is a need for a public right of way over the estate roads and follows the procedure to declare the roads within an estate to be a public road.

The Area Roads Engineer had expressed concerns about a culvert crossing within Carrowmullan, which may need to be upgraded in the coming years at a significant cost.

It was reported that Carrowmullan residents had also raised concerns in the past about additional street lighting and hedge cutting. In future, funding for both will be allocated from the Area Roads own resources / annual budget.

Where a housing estate has been 'taken in charge' Donegal County Council is responsible for the maintenance of facilities. However regular grass cutting in open spaces is normally be undertaken by the residents of the housing estate.

When water services infrastructure is taken in charge by a planning authority, the water services legislation provides that it will be subsequently transferred to Irish Water by Ministerial Order.





