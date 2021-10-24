Search

24/10/2021

Housing estates 'taken in charge' by Donegal County Council

Carrowmullan culvert concerns

Housing estates 'taken in charge' by Donegal County Council

Housing estates 'taken in charge' by Donegal County Council

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Concerns regarding Carrowmullan housing estate in Fahan were brought to the attention to Inishowen councillors before it was 'taken in charge' by Donegal County Council.

Donegal County Council has 'took in charge' five private residential housing estates in the peninsula at the October meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors.

The estates in question were: Carrowmullan (Fahan), Aughrim Close (Clonmany), Stoneybridge (Bridgend), Logan Close (Buncrana) and Westfield (Newtowncunningham).

In relation to the estate at Carrowmullan, Fahan, the financial implications for Donegal County Council of the proposed declaration of the road as a public road, were brought to the attention of the Inishowen councillors.

Taking in Charge occurs when the Planning Authority is satisfied there is a need for a public right of way over the estate roads and follows the procedure to declare the roads within an estate to be a public road.

The Area Roads Engineer had expressed concerns about a culvert crossing within Carrowmullan, which may need to be upgraded in the coming years at a significant cost.

It was reported that Carrowmullan residents had also raised concerns in the past about additional street lighting and hedge cutting. In future, funding for both will be allocated from the Area Roads own resources / annual budget.

Where a housing estate has been 'taken in charge' Donegal County Council is responsible for the maintenance of facilities. However regular grass cutting in open spaces is normally be undertaken by the residents of the housing estate.

When water services infrastructure is taken in charge by a planning authority, the water services legislation provides that it will be subsequently transferred to Irish Water by Ministerial Order.



To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media