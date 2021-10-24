Donegal students urged to apply for their SUSI Grants

Donegal students have been urged to apply for their SUSI Grants by Cllr Rena Donaghey
Donegal students have been urged to apply for their SUSI Grants, if they have not already done so.
Cllr Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) cautioned that the SUSI online application system closes at midnight on Thursday, November 4.
Cllr Doneghey said: "Students should ensure they submit their applications before this date as only students with who satisfy specific criteria can make late applications after this date. More details on making a late application will be available after the November 4 deadline."
"The SUSI Application Form Guide can be found HERE.
Wondering how your application is progressing?
You can check the status by logging into your SUSI account #SUSIGrant pic.twitter.com/3md475kYMm
— @susihelpdesk (@Susihelpdesk) September 24, 2021
