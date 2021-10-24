Eddie Fullerton Dam remains a vital and essential supply source for North Inishowen

There has been a cautious welcome in North Inishowen for the measures being taken by Irish Water to alleviate water supply disruption in the area.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Councillor Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) described the Utility's planned measures to alleviate water supply interruptions as “small but positive steps”.

Cllr Doherty said: “I welcome the reply received by Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn from Irish Water this week as small but positive steps planned to alleviate water supply interruptions in the North Inishowen area.

“Sinn Fein representatives brought matters to the attention of Irish Water following what was at times, during the peak summer months past, both an unacceptable and uncertain water service provision in the North of the peninsula.

"The Fullerton Dam is an essential water source, which enables Irish Water to address the supply demand problem issues encountered by business outlets, hospitality providers and local communities in North Inishowen during July and August this year.

“It is intended that all installation associated works to improve the management of peak networks demands and water scarcity will be complete by the end of the year. Sinn Fein has requested a future further meeting with Irish Water and hopefully this meeting will occur in the very near future, said Cllr Doherty.

Replying to Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD, Irish water said it responded to bursts on the distribution network in North Inishowen and across Donegal as they happen.

It added: “[We] report planned and unplanned outages to our customers via our website and on our social media twitter feeds (@IWCare) using the hashtag IWDonegal for notifications specific to Donegal.

“Irish Water has managed recent water supply interruptions in North Inishowen, caused by bursts and increased demand, which coincided with increased temperatures and visitors to the area following relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. These interruptions to supply were managed by fixing busts as they occur, restricting flow at night time and tankering water between reservoirs to maintain flow for customers at peak daytime demand.

“Interruption to supply at Ballyliffin Road, Gortfad, Urris, Altnashane, Glenmakee, Ballyliffin and Clonmany were largely caused by bursts on the trunk main at Meendoran Bridge.

“Irish Water is due to replace 280m of water main with repeated burst history in this area later this year. Irish Water have also approved emergency funding to install 2.5km of distribution main linking Eddie Fullerton Dam to Carndonagh Mixed Water Supply to address supply demand balance deficits experienced in July and August of this year in the Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin and Culdaff parishes. Work is expected to be complete by the end of 2021 to complete the installation which will improve the management of peak network demands and water scarcity during prolonged dry periods.”

In North Inishowen, Irish Water manages the operation of public wastewater infrastructure including Buncrana, Malin, Culdaff, Ballyliffin, Clonmany and Gleneely.

In addition to these locations, there are a number of Local Authority housing scheme wastewater treatment plants and Developer Provided Infrastructure (DPI) for which Irish Water does not have direct responsibility.