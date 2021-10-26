Search

26/10/2021

Gale force winds along coasts this morning, Tuesday

It will reach gale force on coasts today so batten down the hatches. Mist and low cloud will affect some coastal areas and hills. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees. Persistent rain will arrive along the west coast later this evening, according to Met Éireann. 

It will be wet and windy overnight as the persistent and locally heavy rain extends to all areas overnight with a clearance to scattered showers developing towards dawn. 

