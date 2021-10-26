Gale force winds along coasts this morning, Tuesday

It will reach gale force on coasts today so batten down the hatches. Mist and low cloud will affect some coastal areas and hills. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees. Persistent rain will arrive along the west coast later this evening, according to Met Éireann.
A rather windy day today with fresh to strong & gusty southwest winds reaching gale force on western coasts☔️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 26, 2021
Cloudy with patchy drizzle & highest temperatures 14 to 17 degrees☁️️
Heavy rain will move into Atlantic counties later this evening️
➡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/c6rooW44sN
It will be wet and windy overnight as the persistent and locally heavy rain extends to all areas overnight with a clearance to scattered showers developing towards dawn.
