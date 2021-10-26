Substantial amount of cash taken during burglary at Westside apartments

File Photo
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at Westside Apartments, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny between 8pm on Sunday October and 11pm on Thursday, October 21.
The door to the apartment was forced open to gain entry. The apartment was rummaged through and a substantial sum of cash was taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anybody, particularly other residents who observed or heard anything in the area between those dates to contact gardaí in Letterkenny.
Please call 074 91 67 100 if you have any information.
