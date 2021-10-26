Substantial amount of property taken during the course of burglary of Donegal Town jewellery shop

A substantial amount of property was stolen during the course of a burglary that occurred in Donegal town on Friday morning last, October 22.

At around 3am, two masked males are believed to have gained access to the premises by forcing open a side door near the front of the jewellery shop which is based on the main street in Donegal Town.

They entered the shop and caused damage within.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area around 3am and who may have observed any movement of vehicles or people in the area to contact them.

Gardaí would also like to hear from anybody who was in or around the Donegal Town area between 2.30am and 3.30am last Friday morning and who have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai in Ballyshannon on 074 98 58530.