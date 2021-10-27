Search

27/10/2021

Threat call made to TD office of Martin Kenny who represents South Donegal

Deputy Martin Kenny (Sinn Fein) who represents parts of South Donegal in the Dail

Sligo/Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny, who also represents parts of South Donegal in the Dáil has stressed the importance of being careful about their security after a call was made to his office in Leinster House yesterday in which threats were made against gardaí and TDs.

Deputy Kenny told Newstalk that a member of his staff took the call which lasted 10-15 minutes and the matter was now the subject of an investigation

"We don't know how serious any of this is, but we have to take everything like that seriously. The protocol is that we inform gardaí and Leinster House, and we've done that," said Deputy Kenny.

This comes two years after a family car at his home in Aughavas, Co Leitrim, was set alight in the early hours of the morning. Since then, Deputy Kenny has increased security around his home.

He said that TDs needed to be vigilant and careful about their security.

"We all know there are people out there who have got some sense of, I suppose, macho ability about them that they would take on to do things like that - like what happened with my car, or even protests we see at TDs' houses," he told Newstalk.

