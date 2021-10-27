Cancellation of Oncology Clinic in LUH for second week in a row is totally unacceptable – TD

Donegal TD, Pearse Doherty (Sinn Féin), has said that the cancellation of the oncology clinic in Letterkenny University Hospital for the second week in a row is totally unacceptable.

The Donegal TD says he has been contacted by affected patients and their families who are dismayed and worried of the effects that this will have on their treatment.

It is understood that nursing shortages may be the cause of the cancellation and he has contacted management at both Letterkenny University Hospital and the Saolta Healthcare Group to express his outrage at the situation.

Deputy Doherty said:

“This is completely unacceptable that patients have been subjected to this delay. It has serious consequences.

“From speaking with the families, I understand that this is not a sudden issue and that the staffing issues had been flagged in advance.

“LUH is part of the wider Saolta Group and such important clinics should not be cancelled for two weeks in a row. If there is a shortage of staff in Letterkenny, then this needs to be rectified by the Saolta Group as a whole.

"These patients are vulnerable and they have been left without a service. They are fearful of the knock-on effect.

"Contingency plans must be in place for such instances.

“I have contacted management to ask for urgent explanations and to press for solutions. These services must be back up and running immediately and I will continue to press for this," he said.