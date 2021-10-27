Donegal native appointed NW Business Development Manager for IDA Ireland  

IDA Ireland has announced the appointment of a new Regional Business Development Manager for the North West region.

Michelle Conaghan, who is a Donegal native, joined IDA in 2015 as Head of Emerging Technologies/High Growth Companies for the UK. Following this position, she became a VP of New Forms of Investment and more recently, VP of Green Economy. While primarily based in London, Michelle also held responsibility for France and the Benelux region.

Michelle holds an MSc in Strategic Management from Technical University Dublin and a Diploma in Business Management from the National College of Ireland.

The North West Region forms part of the wider Border Region comprising counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan 66 IDA Ireland client companies are located in the Border Region, employing 8,651 people. In 2020 284 jobs were created by IDA client companies in the Border Region

Michelle, who will be based in IDA Ireland’s North West office in Finisklin Business & Technology Park in Sligo, is looking forward to returning home and taking up the new role:

“In my previous roles in IDA, I’ve worked hard to attract companies to invest in the North West. I’m highly aware of its unique value proposition for companies seeking to invest in Ireland, and its potential going forward. Among the wealth of talent and skills available, the region has a strong portfolio of property solutions for potential investors. I’m excited to begin engagement and collaboration with all of our current clients and stakeholders in the region and I look forward to attracting more investment over the coming years.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “A significant focus of IDA Ireland in the Border Region has been on partnering with client companies, supporting them to increase their mandates to develop and grow, creating extra jobs. As we emerge from a very challenging period as a result of the global pandemic, this focus will become even more crucial. Having excelled in her previous roles within IDA Ireland, Michelle has already demonstrated that she has the necessary skills and experience for this important role. I believe she will be a significant asset to us as we look to attract further investment to the region.”