28/10/2021

Award for Donegal student who graduated with First Class Honours despite serious challenges

The student finished top of his class at DCU in his First, Second, Third and Fourth Years

Paul Cannon

Paul Cannon was awarded the Fryar Medal for Physics at DCU

Siobhan McNamara

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal student has graduated from Dublin City University with a First Class Honours degree, having come top of his class in First, Second, Third and Fourth Year.

Former Scoil an Linbh Íosa and Abbey Vocational School Paul Cannon from Donegal Town graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Biomedical Science. 

A spokesperson for the Abbey Vocational School said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the Donegal native, especially as his road to success hasn’t been without its obstacles. 

“Living with a sleep disorder, Paul has shown great passion, tenacity and absolute dedication to his field which has driven him forward.

“Being awarded the Fryar Medal for the best overall performance in the final year project across all three physics degree programmes,highlights the commitment Paul had devoted to his university journey.”

His degree included subjects relating to Nanotechnology, Microfluidics, Lasers, Optics, Medical Diagnostics, Spectroscopy, Quantum and Statistical Physics, Digital Signal Processing, Image Processing & Analysis, Differential Equations, Biomechanics and Gait Analysis, Biomaterials, Electromagnetism, Physiology and Experimental/Laboratory Physics.

His journey through second level education in the Abbey Vocational School and third level education in DCU was supported and scaffolded to accommodate the teaching and learning. 

At present, Mr Cannon is completing a PHD under the guidance of Assistant Professor Dr Jennifer Gaughran, Chair of the BSc Physics with Biomedical Sciences at DCU. 

Following on from this success has been the recent official confirmation that he has received an Irish Research Council Postgraduate Scholarship for his PhD.

The AVS spokesperson said: “Congratulations Paul! We wish you every success in your future endeavours.”

