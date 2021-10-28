Lennox's Bridge saga now going on for decades as new warning signage erected on Donegal side

Bundoran Cllr Michael McMahon has welcomed new warning signage and warning light on the Donegal side of Lennox's Bridge, the main arterial route from south Donegal into north Leitrim.

“This is good news for residents of Bundoran and Kinlough and this follows on from from the replacement of two sets of traffic lights in the town, by Donegal County Council, earlier in the summer,” he said.

“The reality is that the bridge is not fit for purpose and is in fact, dangerous for traffic on both sides.

“The bridge is now busier than at any other time in its history and has to be prioritised by both councils in terms of getting the correct applications in, to have it replaced, not least because it can only take one vehicle at a time. ”

Talked about for decades

Former Town Councillor Diarmaid Doherty who lives very close to the bridge on the Donegal side said that the project has been talked about for decades and nothing has happened.

“I welcome the additional signage which was badly needed as was the warning lights but the fundamental problem apart from the requirement of a new bridge is a very obvious dip on the Donegal side of the bridge.

“If you are waiting on the Leitrim side waiting, a car on the Donegal side can be undetectable in that dip coming down that hill and cannot be seen on the Leitrim side, until seconds before approaching the bridge itself.

“This is causing a lot of the accidents. That bridge was built in the early 1800s for pulling carts across.”

Mr Doherty also pointed out when he built his own house decades ago, he was precluded from buying the site beside his property as it had been earmarked for the widening of a new road to enable a new bridge to be completed there.

“Plans to straighten that road existed 35 years ago and we are no further on.

“I know that there were also test holes done on land in the area about 15 years ago, so this problem has not appeared overnight. Leitrim and Donegal must stand together.”