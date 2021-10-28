Search

28/10/2021

Lennox's Bridge saga now going on for decades as new warning signage erected on Donegal side

Long standing bone of contention for Donegal and Leitrim motorists

Lennox's Bridge saga now going on for decades as new warning signage erected on Donegal side

New signage approaching Lennox's Bridge from Donegal Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Bundoran Cllr Michael McMahon has welcomed new warning signage and warning light on the Donegal side of Lennox's Bridge, the main arterial route from south Donegal into north Leitrim.
“This is good news for residents of Bundoran and Kinlough and this follows on from from the replacement of two sets of traffic lights in the town, by Donegal County Council, earlier in the summer,” he said.
“The reality is that the bridge is not fit for purpose and is in fact, dangerous for traffic on both sides.
“The bridge is now busier than at any other time in its history and has to be prioritised by both councils in terms of getting the correct applications in, to have it replaced, not least because it can only take one vehicle at a time. ”

Talked about for decades

Former Town Councillor Diarmaid Doherty who lives very close to the bridge on the Donegal side said that the project has been talked about for decades and nothing has happened.
“I welcome the additional signage which was badly needed as was the warning lights but the fundamental problem apart from the requirement of a new bridge is a very obvious dip on the Donegal side of the bridge.
“If you are waiting on the Leitrim side waiting, a car on the Donegal side can be undetectable in that dip coming down that hill and cannot be seen on the Leitrim side, until seconds before approaching the bridge itself.
“This is causing a lot of the accidents. That bridge was built in the early 1800s for pulling carts across.”
Mr Doherty also pointed out when he built his own house decades ago, he was precluded from buying the site beside his property as it had been earmarked for the widening of a new road to enable a new bridge to be completed there.
“Plans to straighten that road existed 35 years ago and we are no further on.
“I know that there were also test holes done on land in the area about 15 years ago, so this problem has not appeared overnight. Leitrim and Donegal must stand together.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media