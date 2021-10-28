Search

28/10/2021

Revenue involved in multi-agency checkpoints in Killygordon, Newtowncunningham and Drumkeen yesterday

One marked mineral oil detection made resulting in seizure of vehicle

Revenue

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Revenue officers have confirmed that they participated in multi-agency checkpoints in the Killygordon, Newtowncunningham and Drumkeen areas of Donegal yesterday, October 27.

Revenue officers also conducted a Revenue only checkpoint in the Raphoe area yesterday. At all checkpoints Revenue officers were targeting non-compliance with Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) obligations and mineral oil fraud. 

In the course of yesterday’s operations, one marked mineral oil detection was made resulting in the seizure of a vehicle.

Asked about Brexit and fuel prices, a spokesperson explained  "that Revenue’s compliance framework is risk based and confronting non-compliance is a standard element of our work".

"Revenue officers routinely operate checkpoints based on risk assessment, targeting non-compliance with Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) obligations and mineral oil fraud. The frequency and nature of these checkpoints is determined by risk."

Marked Gas Oil

Marked gas oil (green diesel) attracts a low rate of excise duty and its use in ordinary road vehicles is illegal.

Tackling shadow economy activity in all its forms, including any form of mineral oil fraud is a key priority in Revenue’s drive to maximise compliance and protect legitimate trade, they say.

Revenue policy is that all detections of the misuse of marked mineral oil are investigated with a view to prosecution. The maximum penalty on summary conviction for a first offence is €5,000.

 

Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT)

VRT is chargeable on the registration of motor vehicles in the State.  All motor vehicles in the State, other than those brought in temporarily by visitors, must be registered with Revenue.

 

