HSE ‘Thank you’ campaign asks people with COVID-19 symptoms to act quickly, get a test, and protect the people around them

The HSE today commenced a new phase of the ongoing Covid-19 communications campaign.

Their new ‘Thank you’ advertising messages ask people not to attend work or any other events if they have Covid-19 symptoms and is part of the HSE’s ongoing communications response to Covid-19.

Introducing the new multi-channel campaign, Dr. Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, said:

‘The aim of this new campaign is direct and very simple – we must all react quickly when we have Covid-19 symptoms. We need to stay at home, and get a test.’

‘Going to work with any cold and flu-like symptoms, waiting and seeing how you feel, attending a social event with a cough, or even when you just had a Covid test – these things now have to become unacceptable.’

‘We know from our research and planning that this advice is not easy for everyone for follow. There is a lot of pressure on people to work, to get back to business, and a great desire to enjoy opportunities to safely meet friends and family again. But, if we don’t take prompt action when we have Covid-19 symptoms – by staying at home and getting a test – we put others at risk. Our hope is that we can all work together – employers, family and friends – to make this behaviour an essential part of how we protect each other’.

Covid symptoms include a cough, change in taste or smell, fever – but symptoms can sometimes be mild, or resemble cold or flu. The HSE asks people not to risk spreading Covid-19, and not to dismiss symptoms.

The HSE’s ‘Thank you’ campaign will be on TV and social media from today, followed by national and regional radio advertising and digital media from next week. It will also appear in digital outdoor sites and cinemas. The ‘Thank you’ campaign will run alongside complementary messages on day-to-day Covid-19 protective behaviours.

View the campaign TV and video spot here: https://youtu.be/skn2Pqf-aBc

Get advice on Covid-19 symptoms and how to get a test on www.hse.ie/covid19

If you notice any symptoms of Covid-19:

1. Stay at home - don’t go to work, shops or social events

2. Check HSE.ie for advice

3. Get a Covid-19 test

Covid-19 tests are free of charge from the HSE. You can book a free test on hse.ie or by phoning a GP.

After a Covid-19 test

Even if your Covid test result is negative or not detected, being out and about with respiratory symptoms or a cold or the flu risks passing on your infection, driving others to need Covid-19 tests or become unwell. Please stay at home until you are free of symptoms for 48 hours.