Search

28/10/2021

HSE ‘Thank you’ campaign asks people with COVID-19 symptoms to act quickly, get a test, and protect the people around them

HSE ‘Thank you’ campaign asks people with COVID-19 symptoms to act quickly, get a test, and protect the people around them

Are you putting your mask on fully or just leaving it hang under your nose?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The HSE today commenced a new phase of the ongoing Covid-19 communications campaign.

Their new ‘Thank you’ advertising messages ask people not to attend work or any other events if they have Covid-19 symptoms and is part of the HSE’s ongoing communications response to Covid-19.

Introducing the new multi-channel campaign, Dr. Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, said:

‘The aim of this new campaign is direct and very simple – we must all react quickly when we have Covid-19 symptoms. We need to stay at home, and get a test.’

‘Going to work with any cold and flu-like symptoms, waiting and seeing how you feel, attending a social event with a cough, or even when you just had a Covid test – these things now have to become unacceptable.’

‘We know from our research and planning that this advice is not easy for everyone for follow. There is a lot of pressure on people to work, to get back to business, and a great desire to enjoy opportunities to safely meet friends and family again. But, if we don’t take prompt action when we have Covid-19 symptoms – by staying at home and getting a test – we put others at risk. Our hope is that we can all work together – employers, family and friends – to make this behaviour an essential part of how we protect each other’.

Covid symptoms include a cough, change in taste or smell, fever – but symptoms can sometimes be mild, or resemble cold or flu. The HSE asks people not to risk spreading Covid-19, and not to dismiss symptoms.

The HSE’s ‘Thank you’ campaign will be on TV and social media from today, followed by national and regional radio advertising and digital media from next week. It will also appear in digital outdoor sites and cinemas. The ‘Thank you’ campaign will run alongside complementary messages on day-to-day Covid-19 protective behaviours.

View the campaign TV and video spot here: https://youtu.be/skn2Pqf-aBc  

Get advice on Covid-19 symptoms and how to get a test on www.hse.ie/covid19  

If you notice any symptoms of Covid-19:

1.         Stay at home - don’t go to work, shops or social events

2.         Check HSE.ie for advice

3.         Get a Covid-19 test 

Covid-19 tests are free of charge from the HSE. You can book a free test on hse.ie or by phoning a GP.

 

After a Covid-19 test

Even if your Covid test result is negative or not detected, being out and about with respiratory symptoms or a cold or the flu risks passing on your infection, driving others to need Covid-19 tests or become unwell. Please stay at home until you are free of symptoms for 48 hours.

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media